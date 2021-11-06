Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for NCC Group (LON:NCC)

NCC Group (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 363 ($4.74) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.74) price target on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 348.20 ($4.55).

Get NCC Group alerts:

LON:NCC opened at GBX 252 ($3.29) on Thursday. NCC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 187.40 ($2.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 348 ($4.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £780.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 287.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 291.80.

In related news, insider Tim Kowalski sold 33,129 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total transaction of £87,129.27 ($113,834.95).

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.