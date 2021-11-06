Reviewing Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) & DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Femasys alerts:

5.1% of Femasys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of DarioHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Femasys and DarioHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Femasys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DarioHealth $7.58 million 40.88 -$29.44 million ($4.01) -4.67

Femasys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DarioHealth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Femasys and DarioHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Femasys 0 0 2 0 3.00 DarioHealth 0 1 5 0 2.83

Femasys presently has a consensus target price of $16.73, suggesting a potential upside of 130.69%. DarioHealth has a consensus target price of $26.35, suggesting a potential upside of 40.83%. Given Femasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Femasys is more favorable than DarioHealth.

Profitability

This table compares Femasys and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femasys N/A N/A N/A DarioHealth -377.14% -66.69% -59.02%

Summary

Femasys beats DarioHealth on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.