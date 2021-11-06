$51.62 Million in Sales Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to post $51.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.20 million and the lowest is $48.50 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $44.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $187.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.10 million to $190.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $231.95 million, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $240.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

ATRS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antares Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $645.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth $427,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Antares Pharma by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

