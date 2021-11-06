LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce sales of $3.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.12 billion. LKQ posted sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $12.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.14 billion to $13.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,927,000 after acquiring an additional 310,606 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 649.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 117,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 102,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. LKQ has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $58.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

