Berenberg Bank Lowers Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target to GBX 730

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price objective dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.04) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 787 ($10.28) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.04) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 753 ($9.84).

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 517 ($6.75) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.28. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 492.80 ($6.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 766 ($10.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 595.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 631.99.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

