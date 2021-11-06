Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 48.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,626 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 62.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1,341.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 36,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.