Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,597.45.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,618.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,406.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,307.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a PE ratio of 260.59, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,701.09 and a 12 month high of $2,631.68.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 41.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Booking by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Booking by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Booking by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

