LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €71.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €71.00 ($83.53) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LXS. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €71.79 ($84.45).

Shares of LXS opened at €54.66 ($64.31) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €60.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €60.47. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €45.65 ($53.71) and a 12 month high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

