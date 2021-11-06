Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Hold

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Grifols has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $20.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Grifols by 15.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 6.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 304,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 23.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 224.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,213,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,608 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 18.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

