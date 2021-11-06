Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Omnicell in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.67.

OMCL has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $177.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 103.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $90.60 and a twelve month high of $182.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.75.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $1,013,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,260. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,954,000 after buying an additional 155,379 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,005,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,373,000 after buying an additional 47,699 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,597,000 after buying an additional 260,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,453,000 after buying an additional 147,101 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

