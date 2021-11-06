Brokers Offer Predictions for TRxADE HEALTH, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for TRxADE HEALTH in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.57). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for TRxADE HEALTH’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

MEDS has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TRxADE HEALTH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDS opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a negative net margin of 72.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TRxADE HEALTH by 176.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter valued at $94,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

