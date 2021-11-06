TheStreet Upgrades Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazydays from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of LAZY opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. Lazydays has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $240.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $322.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lazydays will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William P. Murnane sold 33,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $840,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Murnane sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $38,829.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,133 shares of company stock valued at $8,499,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lazydays by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 727,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

