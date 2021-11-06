Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.83.

Newmark Group stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,140,000 after buying an additional 1,283,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,265,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,319,000 after buying an additional 697,009 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,264,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,235,000 after buying an additional 274,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,021,000 after buying an additional 481,240 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,855,000 after buying an additional 100,975 shares during the period. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

