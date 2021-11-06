Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rogers Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) – B. Riley cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $7.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.27. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.25.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $269.50 on Thursday. Rogers has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $273.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.74 and its 200-day moving average is $195.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter worth $635,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

