Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TNLIF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TNLIF stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

