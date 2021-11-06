Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2021

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Vaso shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 78,670 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 3.15.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 80.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter.

About Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO)

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.