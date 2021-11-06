Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Vaso shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 78,670 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 3.15.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 80.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter.

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

