STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.29

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €34.29 ($40.34) and traded as high as €43.51 ($51.18). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €43.36 ($51.01), with a volume of 2,527,291 shares.

STM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.21 ($50.84).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

