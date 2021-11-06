TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.94

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.94 and traded as high as $6.40. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 38,447 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of TAT Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TAT Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TAT Technologies by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TAT Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAT Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

