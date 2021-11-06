TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) PT Lowered to $6.70

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.65 to $6.70 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRSSF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TerrAscend from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TerrAscend in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Shares of TerrAscend stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. TerrAscend has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17).

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

