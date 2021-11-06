ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SRTTY stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. ZOZO has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96.

Get ZOZO alerts:

ZOZO Company Profile

ZOZO, Inc engages in the electronic commerce (EC) business. It operates through the following business divisions: ZOZOTOWN Business, PayPay Mall, PB, MSP, BtoB, Advertising, and Others. The ZOZOTOWN Business division provides fashion shopping site called “”ZOZOTOWN”” and branded clothes shop called “”ZOZOUSED””.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for ZOZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOZO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.