Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Rating Increased to Buy at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. New Street Research currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLGHY. HSBC cut shares of Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGHY opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

