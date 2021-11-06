Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Trulieve Cannabis to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $62.25 to $68.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.03.

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $53.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

