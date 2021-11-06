ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) versus Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Head to Head Review

ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ITEX and Global Payments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Payments $7.42 billion 5.41 $584.52 million $6.01 22.75

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than ITEX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ITEX and Global Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Payments 0 4 21 0 2.84

Global Payments has a consensus target price of $203.21, suggesting a potential upside of 48.60%. Given Global Payments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Payments is more favorable than ITEX.

Profitability

This table compares ITEX and Global Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITEX N/A N/A N/A Global Payments 11.38% 8.08% 4.84%

Dividends

ITEX pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Global Payments pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Global Payments pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Payments has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Global Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of ITEX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Global Payments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Payments beats ITEX on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITEX

ITEX Corp. operates as a marketplace for cashless business transactions. It provides services to its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc. engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally. It also provides a variety of value-added services, including specialty point-of-sale solutions, analytic and engagement tools, payroll services and reporting that assist customers with driving demand. The Issuer Solutions segment provides solutions that enable financial institutions and other financial service providers to manage their card portfolios, reduce technical complexity and overhead and offer a seamless experience for cardholders on a single platform. It also provides commercial payments and e Payables solutions that support business-to-business payment processes for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts and other financial service solutions to the under banked and other consumers and businesses in the United States through Netspend bran

