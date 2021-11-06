Head-To-Head Analysis: DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) & Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

12.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DRDGOLD and Perpetua Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD $343.54 million 2.32 $93.88 million N/A N/A Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.97) -4.90

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources.

Profitability

This table compares DRDGOLD and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DRDGOLD and Perpetua Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

DRDGOLD currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.65%. Perpetua Resources has a consensus price target of $17.13, suggesting a potential upside of 260.53%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than DRDGOLD.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields. The FWGR segment focuses on the slime dams in the West Rand goldfields. The company was founded on February 16, 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.