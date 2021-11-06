EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $100.66 and last traded at $100.00, with a volume of 5004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.18.

The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

NPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.77 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day moving average of $89.75.

About EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

