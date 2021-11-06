BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.64 Million

Equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will post $43.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.31 million to $43.97 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $42.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $169.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.21 million to $170.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $175.03 million, with estimates ranging from $173.83 million to $176.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $828.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at about $4,586,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at about $2,945,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at about $1,776,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 53.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 293,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 102,314 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 24.9% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 51,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.