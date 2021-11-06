Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 1,144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

CLPBY opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. Coloplast A/S has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

