FY2021 EPS Estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Reduced by Analyst

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE SOI opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.36 million, a PE ratio of -76.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -280.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 454,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

