AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. AVITA Medical has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 90.94%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AVITA Medical by 408.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

