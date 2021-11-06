FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Boosted by Analyst

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sealed Air in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.60.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SEE. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 47,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.1% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

