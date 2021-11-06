EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $41.00.

EVER has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $382.93 million, a PE ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.11.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $406,566.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $28,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,229.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 89,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,125 and sold 35,547 shares valued at $696,657. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 67.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 217.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 42.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in EverQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 93.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

