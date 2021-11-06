Flotek Industries (FTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 88.21% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. On average, analysts expect Flotek Industries to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Flotek Industries stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Flotek Industries has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flotek Industries stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,196 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.58% of Flotek Industries worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

