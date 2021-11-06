FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Issued By SVB Leerink

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waters in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $10.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.58. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.67.

Waters stock opened at $343.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. Waters has a 1-year low of $217.67 and a 1-year high of $428.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,260 shares of company stock worth $3,325,907 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

