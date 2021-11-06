StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Raised to C$7.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SVI. Cormark upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of CVE SVI opened at C$6.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.13. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$3.68 and a 1-year high of C$6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$51.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that StorageVault Canada will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

