Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Arcus Biosciences to post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 million. On average, analysts expect Arcus Biosciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of RCUS opened at $34.91 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 94,862 shares in the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.