Vector Group (VGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Vector Group to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $729.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.30 million. On average, analysts expect Vector Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Shares of VGR opened at $14.21 on Friday. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.91%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vector Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Vector Group worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.