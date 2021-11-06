Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $40.76, but opened at $42.82. Nu Skin Enterprises shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 5,235 shares.

The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

NUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

In related news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

