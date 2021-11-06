Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €48.88 ($57.51).

Shares of FRE opened at €39.70 ($46.71) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business’s fifty day moving average is €41.33 and its 200-day moving average is €43.23.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

