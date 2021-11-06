Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT Raised to C$280.00 at TD Securities

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$275.00 to C$280.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$284.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$272.00 to C$274.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $264.00.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of BYDGF stock opened at $192.89 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $151.16 and a 1 year high of $214.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.81.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.