Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given New C$295.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$300.00 to C$295.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Cargojet to a hold rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cargojet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $229.43.

CGJTF stock opened at $148.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.64. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $186.62.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

