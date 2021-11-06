Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Shares Up 9%

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF)’s share price shot up 9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.81. 74,404 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 46,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.45 price objective (up from C$2.00) on shares of Kontrol Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.89.

Kontrol Technologies Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartSite, a building energy software technology to assist in the operation and management of complex heating, ventilation, and cooling systems for factories, large multi-residential, commercial, and mission critical buildings; SmartSuite that connects into existing building automation systems and also communicate with utilities; and BioCloud, a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens for various applications, such as classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation, offices, break rooms, and others defined spaces.

