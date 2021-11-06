Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH) shares rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 44,601 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.91.

About Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

