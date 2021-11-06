Comparing Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) & IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Natcore Technology and IPG Photonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Natcore Technology
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|IPG Photonics
|1
|3
|3
|0
|2.29
Insider & Institutional Ownership
64.2% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Risk & Volatility
Natcore Technology has a beta of -3.11, suggesting that its share price is 411% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Natcore Technology and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Natcore Technology
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IPG Photonics
|18.33%
|10.21%
|8.97%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Natcore Technology and IPG Photonics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Natcore Technology
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IPG Photonics
|$1.20 billion
|7.63
|$159.57 million
|$3.81
|44.98
IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.
Summary
IPG Photonics beats Natcore Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Natcore Technology
Natcore Technology, Inc. is a research and development company, which engages in developing silicon solar cell technologies. Its primary product is Natcore Foil Cell, which eliminates the need to use high-cost silver in mass-manufactured silicon solar cells. The company was founded by Brien Lundin, John Calhoun, Andrew Barron and Dennis J. Flood on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.
Receive News & Ratings for Natcore Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natcore Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.