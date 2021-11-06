Comparing Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) & IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Natcore Technology and IPG Photonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A IPG Photonics 1 3 3 0 2.29

IPG Photonics has a consensus target price of $208.16, suggesting a potential upside of 21.48%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Natcore Technology has a beta of -3.11, suggesting that its share price is 411% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Natcore Technology and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A IPG Photonics 18.33% 10.21% 8.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natcore Technology and IPG Photonics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IPG Photonics $1.20 billion 7.63 $159.57 million $3.81 44.98

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Natcore Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology, Inc. is a research and development company, which engages in developing silicon solar cell technologies. Its primary product is Natcore Foil Cell, which eliminates the need to use high-cost silver in mass-manufactured silicon solar cells. The company was founded by Brien Lundin, John Calhoun, Andrew Barron and Dennis J. Flood on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.

