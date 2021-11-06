Comparing Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) & Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kopin and Daqo New Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $40.13 million 15.18 -$4.41 million ($0.05) -133.20 Daqo New Energy $675.60 million 7.17 $129.20 million $1.72 38.33

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kopin and Daqo New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 1 0 0 2.00 Daqo New Energy 0 4 3 0 2.43

Kopin presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential downside of 47.45%. Daqo New Energy has a consensus target price of $83.02, suggesting a potential upside of 25.94%. Given Daqo New Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Kopin.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -19.10% -14.90% -10.16% Daqo New Energy 44.45% 72.20% 46.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.2% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Kopin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Kopin has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Kopin on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kopin

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment. The company was founded by John C.C. Fan on April 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

