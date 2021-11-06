$891.06 Million in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to announce $891.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $894.00 million and the lowest is $888.23 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $819.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

ANF stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

