Brokerages Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $551.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report $551.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $539.50 million and the highest is $562.67 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $446.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. The firm had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($22.81) earnings per share.

NBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 559.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NBR opened at $102.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $845.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.66. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

