FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Banc of California stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,695,000 after purchasing an additional 84,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 326,857 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,554 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.2% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,442,000 after purchasing an additional 52,593 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.