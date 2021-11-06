FY2021 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $16.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMGN. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.81.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $213.77 on Friday. Amgen has a one year low of $200.47 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 106.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 22.7% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 122,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,133,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

