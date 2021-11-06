NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Raised to C$15.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NWH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

TSE NWH.UN opened at C$13.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.22. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$11.65 and a one year high of C$13.65. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

