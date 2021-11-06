Jamieson Wellness’ (JWEL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued their outperform rating on shares of Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities restated a hold rating and issued a C$38.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.53.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$38.93 on Tuesday. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of C$32.08 and a 1 year high of C$43.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.